Supermarket retailer launches remodeling push

The chain announced a $178 million investment in its stores in the greater Greensboro, N.C., market, which includes remodeling 93 stores. The remodels, part of Food Lion's "Easy, Fresh and Affordable...You Can Count on Food Lion Every Day!" initiative, include a new design that is easier to navigate and shop so customers can get in and out of the store quickly, new registers and enhanced service.

