RSVP announces cast for 'The Service at Rocky Bluff'
Performances will take place at the Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, on Friday-Sunday, Feb. 24-26, and Friday-Sunday, March 3-5. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees begin at 2:30 p.m. The cast is composed of David Kolb of Thomasville, Theresa Thomas of Robbins, JB Griffith III of Liberty and Alisa Smith McNeill, Shannon Lowe and Philip Shore of Asheboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 29
|True fook
|11
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Jan 25
|thetruth
|2
|can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14)
|Jan 20
|Bobby
|8
|Anyone seen him?
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|wth
|25
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC