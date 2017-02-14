Our view: Outstanding educators
Thumbs-up: to Gaelan Wilson-Adams, 13, who is home-schooled and Luke Doty, 13, of Mountain Pathways Montessori School, who took top honors at the first Lego League N.C. State Championship on Jan. 15 at NC A&T University, Greensboro. The teens will be heading to Houston, Texas, in April to compete in the first Lego League World Festival.
