Our view: Outstanding educators

Thumbs-up: to Gaelan Wilson-Adams, 13, who is home-schooled and Luke Doty, 13, of Mountain Pathways Montessori School, who took top honors at the first Lego League N.C. State Championship on Jan. 15 at NC A&T University, Greensboro. The teens will be heading to Houston, Texas, in April to compete in the first Lego League World Festival.

