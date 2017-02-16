No charges expected after dogs attack...

No charges expected after dogs attack toddler in Greensboro

A toddler is still in the hospital in serious condition Wednesday night after he was attacked by two pit bulls Tuesday morning. The director of Guilford County Animal Control confirmed the dog's owners will not face charges.

