Neil deGrasse Tyson made a stark warning about the future of America to a North Carolina crowd

Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Science illiteracy is a threat to the nation, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson told a crowd in Greensboro, North Carolina on Tuesday night, according to a report by the Greensboro News & Record. Tyson, the well-known Hayden Planetarium scientist and science communicator, told the crowd that the US is turning away from science, and that turning away from science leads societies to decline.

