Montgomery Community College Installs...

Montgomery Community College Installs New VoIP Phone System

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

We are saving approximately 80 percent compared to the cost of upgrading our old system, while accessing a range of new and advanced calling features. " GREENSBORO, NC, US, February 11, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted telecommunications firm Carolina Digital announced that it has been awarded a contract by Montgomery Community College to install a state-of- the-art hosted VoIP phone system at the school's campus in Troy, North Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09) Feb 7 Recon 141
murder in colfax (Feb '06) Feb 5 Jeremy bess 21
111 Congress has many Communists Feb 5 blackyb 1
According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient... Feb 4 blackyb 1
Snitch list (Dec '14) Jan 29 True fook 11
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) Jan 25 thetruth 2
can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14) Jan 20 Bobby 8
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Earthquake
  5. Afghanistan
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,877 • Total comments across all topics: 278,777,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC