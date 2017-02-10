Montgomery Community College Installs New VoIP Phone System

We are saving approximately 80 percent compared to the cost of upgrading our old system, while accessing a range of new and advanced calling features. " GREENSBORO, NC, US, February 11, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted telecommunications firm Carolina Digital announced that it has been awarded a contract by Montgomery Community College to install a state-of- the-art hosted VoIP phone system at the school's campus in Troy, North Carolina.

