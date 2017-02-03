Kittrell Job Corps Center hosts civil...

Kittrell Job Corps Center hosts civil rights program

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Daily Dispatch

Jennie A. Johnson Franklin shares Martin Luther King Jr.'s contributions made during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s with Kittrell Job Corps Center students during the civil rights program. Recently, Jennie A. Johnson Franklin, a retired North Carolina Department of Public Instruction section chief, was the main speaker for the 2017 Kittrell Job Corps Center's civil rights program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
111 Congress has many Communists 9 hr blackyb 1
According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient... Sat blackyb 1
Snitch list (Dec '14) Jan 29 True fook 11
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) Jan 25 thetruth 2
can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14) Jan 20 Bobby 8
Anyone seen him? Jan 14 Anonymous 1
Review: BIT Security (Apr '11) Jan 9 wth 25
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,787 • Total comments across all topics: 278,591,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC