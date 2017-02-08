JGR Hires Kyle Peters

JGR Hires Kyle Peters

JGR Hires Kyle Peters: With the first round of the 2017 AMA 250cc Eastern Regional Supercross Championship barely over a week away, and with team rider Matt Bisceglia still recovering from a broken foot suffered prior to the start of the 2017 season, the AutoTrader/JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki team has picked up Kyle Peters to race at least the first two rounds of the 250cc East, in Minneapolis and Atlanta . Kyle Peters will be lining up for JGR in Minneapolis and Atlanta before heading down to race Suzukis for Suzuki Australia in a few months.

