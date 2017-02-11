Ivanka goes out of style: More women are refusing to buy what she's selling

Despite scrambling to the press to take credit for the scuttling of a barbarous anti-LGBT executive order that had been floating around President Donald Trump's offices, waiting for just the right devastating smirk from Anderson Cooper to find a hospitable berth in the president's damaged mind, Ivanka's personal and professional brand took a major hit when Nordstrom announced it would not continue to carry her apparel line. The anti-Trump boycott movement Grab Your Wallet took credit, and Nordstrom levied the only sick burn a Trump can truly feel : "Low sales."

