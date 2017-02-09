Helping hands plentiful
The trouble started slowly, with a message Thursday evening from the Orange Water and Sewer Authority asking its customers to "use water wisely" because an overfeed of fluoride at its treatment plant had curtailed supply and forced the authority to turn to Durham for water. By mid-day Friday, the situation had worsened considerably.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Feb 7
|Recon
|141
|murder in colfax (Feb '06)
|Feb 5
|Jeremy bess
|21
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Feb 5
|blackyb
|1
|According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient...
|Feb 4
|blackyb
|1
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 29
|True fook
|11
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Jan 25
|thetruth
|2
|can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14)
|Jan 20
|Bobby
|8
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC