Hear the Guitars of Kevin Lorenz on February 24 at the Wineseller
The Classic Wineseller at 20 Church Street, is Waynesville's premier wine and craft beer shop, small plate restaurant, and intimate live music venue. Guitarist Kevin Lorenz performs Friday, February 24 at 7:15pm.
