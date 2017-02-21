Gaston County businesses receive Unit...

Gaston County businesses receive United Way Spirit of North Carolina Award Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

The United Way of Gaston County has announced today that several Gaston County companies were awarded the Spirit of North Carolina Award. The Spirit of North Carolina Award recognizes businesses and other organizations that are leading their communities in embracing a united spirit of giving and volunteering that extends beyond the traditional United Way campaign season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone seen him? Thu Rza225 2
Snitch list (Dec '14) Thu Rza225 12
Review: Dixie Meat Co (May '08) Feb 18 Austin Morris 8
News High Point to name new basketball court for alu... Feb 17 Darrell Turner 1
News Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out Feb 17 Meep bleep 1
spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09) Feb 16 Hellion 121
News Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09) Feb 7 Recon 141
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,907 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC