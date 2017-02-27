Four Seasons manager: Shooting a dishearteninga

Management at Four Seasons Town Centre spent last week reviewing security procedures with tenants following the fatal shooting of a man, but don't anticipate the incident will have any long-term effects on the mall. Greensboro police said Westley Tyler Tugman, 33, of Lenoir, was leaving a store after shopping with his 13-year-old niece about 1:25 p.m. Feb. 18 when someone tried to rob him.

