Ex-prof to speak on NC gerrymandering

The League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina will host a meeting about gerrymandering on Saturday, Feb. 25, in Elizabeth City. The meeting will start at noon inside The Villa restaurant, and feature Walter Salinger, a member the state LWV's Board of Directors and a member of the LWV-Piedmont Triad, according to an email from LWV Vice President Dorsey Harris.

