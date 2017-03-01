Deputy shot 4 times during 7-hour standoff at N.C. home
A Guilford County deputy was shot four times during a seven-hour standoff at a home here Monday night that ended when a man who had barricaded himself inside shot himself, reports CBS Greensboro, N.C. affiliate WFMY-TV . Barnes said the deputy, who was shot in a leg, an arm, shoulder and hip, was out of surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|23 hr
|2labman
|1
|Anyone seen him?
|Feb 23
|Rza225
|2
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Feb 23
|Rza225
|12
|Review: Dixie Meat Co (May '08)
|Feb 18
|Austin Morris
|8
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Feb 17
|Darrell Turner
|1
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Feb 17
|Meep bleep
|1
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Feb 16
|Hellion
|121
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC