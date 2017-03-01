Deputy shot 4 times during 7-hour sta...

Deputy shot 4 times during 7-hour standoff at N.C. home

Yesterday Read more: CBS News

A Guilford County deputy was shot four times during a seven-hour standoff at a home here Monday night that ended when a man who had barricaded himself inside shot himself, reports CBS Greensboro, N.C. affiliate WFMY-TV . Barnes said the deputy, who was shot in a leg, an arm, shoulder and hip, was out of surgery.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Guilford County was issued at March 01 at 3:00PM EST

