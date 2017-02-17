City of Shelby receives statewide honor

The City of Shelby was recognized at a luncheon Friday in Greensboro as the United Way of North Carolina concluded its annual meeting with the announcement of the Spirit of North Carolina Awards for Campaign Excellence.

