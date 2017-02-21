Book Review: The Confederate Surrender at Greensboro
Unlike the surrender of the Army of Northern Virginia, which is remembered as one of the iconic moments in American history, the surrender of the Confederacy's largest army three weeks later in North Carolina has rarely rated more than a footnote in Civil War historiography. Why? Perhaps because Joseph E. Johnston lacked the charisma of Robert E. Lee; perhaps because Lost Cause mythologizers preferred to memorialize picturesque Appomattox rather than the hardscrabble camps around Greensboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone seen him?
|Thu
|Rza225
|2
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Thu
|Rza225
|12
|Review: Dixie Meat Co (May '08)
|Feb 18
|Austin Morris
|8
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Feb 17
|Darrell Turner
|1
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Feb 17
|Meep bleep
|1
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Feb 16
|Hellion
|121
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Feb 7
|Recon
|141
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC