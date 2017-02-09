Affordable housing advocates make their case for project near Durham Station
Members of Durham Congregations Associations and Neighborhoods called on city leaders Tuesday to move forward with a plan for affordable housing on city property next to the downtown bus hub. Since 2000, development representing more than $1.3 billion of public and private investment has been built or started in downtown Durham, said Herbert Davis, senior pastor at Nehemiah Christian Church downtown.
