a Freea real estate?

Since 2005, when editors at Wired first coined the portmanteau "crowdsourcing," strangers have rallied behind and enabled causes ranging from life-saving medical procedures, mission endeavors, and college education to campaigns like "I need a private jet" and "I'm just tired of being broke." Perhaps the next market to fall victim to the "Why pay for it when someone else will?" syndrome will be real estate.
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 29
|True fook
|11
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Jan 25
|thetruth
|2
|can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14)
|Jan 20
|Bobby
|8
|Anyone seen him?
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|wth
|25
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
