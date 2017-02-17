A Cake So Delicious It'll Make You Hu...

A Cake So Delicious It'll Make You Hum With Delight

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Southern Accents

In February, 1978 we shared a recipe for Hummingbird Cake submitted by one of our readers, Mrs. L.H. Wiggins of Greensboro, North Carolina. That layer cake turned out to be Southern Living's most requested recipe in our 51 years, elevating it to the echelon of classic Southern cakes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News High Point to name new basketball court for alu... 20 hr Darrell Turner 1
News Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out 20 hr Meep bleep 1
spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09) Thu Hellion 121
News Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09) Feb 7 Recon 141
murder in colfax (Feb '06) Feb 5 Jeremy bess 21
111 Congress has many Communists Feb 5 blackyb 1
According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient... Feb 4 blackyb 1
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,508 • Total comments across all topics: 278,973,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC