A Cake So Delicious It'll Make You Hum With Delight
In February, 1978 we shared a recipe for Hummingbird Cake submitted by one of our readers, Mrs. L.H. Wiggins of Greensboro, North Carolina. That layer cake turned out to be Southern Living's most requested recipe in our 51 years, elevating it to the echelon of classic Southern cakes.
