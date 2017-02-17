1 dead after shooting outside NC mall
The incident was reported around 1:26 p.m. as a "shots fired" call at the Four Seasons Town Centre mall, Greensboro police said. Police and mall security officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who later died.
Read more at WBTV.
