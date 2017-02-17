1 dead after shooting outside NC mall

1 dead after shooting outside NC mall

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

The incident was reported around 1:26 p.m. as a "shots fired" call at the Four Seasons Town Centre mall, Greensboro police said. Police and mall security officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who later died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Dixie Meat Co (May '08) 13 hr Austin Morris 8
News High Point to name new basketball court for alu... Fri Darrell Turner 1
News Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out Fri Meep bleep 1
spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09) Feb 16 Hellion 121
News Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09) Feb 7 Recon 141
murder in colfax (Feb '06) Feb 5 Jeremy bess 21
111 Congress has many Communists Feb 5 blackyb 1
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,214 • Total comments across all topics: 278,989,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC