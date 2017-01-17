WKML/Fayetteville, NC, Names Randy Bliss OM, PD
BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/FAYETTEVILLE, NC has tapped RANDY BLISS as OM for its five-station cluster, which includes Country WKML, AC WAZZ, Urban WZFX, Urban AC WUKS, and Adult Hits WFLB. BLISS will also serve as PD/afternoons for WKML and PD for WAZZ.
