WKML/Fayetteville, NC, Names Randy Bliss OM, PD

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/FAYETTEVILLE, NC has tapped RANDY BLISS as OM for its five-station cluster, which includes Country WKML, AC WAZZ, Urban WZFX, Urban AC WUKS, and Adult Hits WFLB. BLISS will also serve as PD/afternoons for WKML and PD for WAZZ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.