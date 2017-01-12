Veteran presented with new mortgage-f...

Veteran presented with new mortgage-free house

Friday Jan 13 Read more: WBTV

Operation Homefront and Wade Jurney Homes presented the home to US Army Captain Gary Mason and family at a special ceremony. The home is located in the Corbin Acres community off Newsome Road.

