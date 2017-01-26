Triad: 'Laramie,' legal clinic, bingo
The Community Theatre of Greensboro, 520 S. Elm St., began presentation of "The Laramie Project" on Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m., and will continue in production through Feb. 5. Five weeks after Shepard's death, MoisA©s Kaufman and fellow members of the Tectonic Theater Project went to Laramie, and over the course of the next year, conducted more than 200 interviews with people of the town. From these interviews they wrote the play "The Laramie Project," a chronicle of the life of the town of Laramie in the year after the murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|13 hr
|True fook
|11
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Jan 25
|thetruth
|2
|can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14)
|Jan 20
|Bobby
|8
|Anyone seen him?
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|wth
|25
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC