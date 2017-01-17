Tar Heel View: Expel unlawful speech codes at Unc campuses

In his first month of work, an Appalachian State University administrator suggested students accused of "microaggressions" - fleeting and usually inadvertent comments perceived as prejudiced - could face consequences. Chief Diversity Officer Willie Fleming, who was hired last May, told The Watauga Democrat newspaper in a June interview that his goals included creating a "zero-tolerance policy" for so-called bias incidents.

