Tar Heel View: Expel unlawful speech codes at Unc campuses
In his first month of work, an Appalachian State University administrator suggested students accused of "microaggressions" - fleeting and usually inadvertent comments perceived as prejudiced - could face consequences. Chief Diversity Officer Willie Fleming, who was hired last May, told The Watauga Democrat newspaper in a June interview that his goals included creating a "zero-tolerance policy" for so-called bias incidents.
