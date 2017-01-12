Sessions supporters use confirmation hearing to scoff at civilian distrust of police
There isn't any good reason to distrust police or scrutinize their use of force decisions, two supporters of the man likely to be America's next Attorney General agreed Wednesday. Civilian distrust of police "is totally without foundation," Sen. Orrin Hatch said during confirmation hearings for Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions .
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|wth
|25
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|9
|Shelly burkhart
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|2
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Dec 29
|jerry
|119
|The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12)
|Dec 24
|george
|143
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC