Sessions supporters use confirmation ...

Sessions supporters use confirmation hearing to scoff at civilian distrust of police

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: ThinkProgress

There isn't any good reason to distrust police or scrutinize their use of force decisions, two supporters of the man likely to be America's next Attorney General agreed Wednesday. Civilian distrust of police "is totally without foundation," Sen. Orrin Hatch said during confirmation hearings for Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions .

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: BIT Security (Apr '11) Jan 9 wth 25
Hobos Jan 4 Leeper 1
News Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09) Jan 4 POZAN 140
Snitch list (Dec '14) Dec 31 Yamayne 9
Shelly burkhart Dec 31 Yamayne 2
spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09) Dec 29 jerry 119
The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12) Dec 24 george 143
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,827 • Total comments across all topics: 277,869,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC