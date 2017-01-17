Remains of missing New Jersey man fou...

Remains of missing New Jersey man found in North Carolina

Greensboro police spokesman Susan C. Danielsen said in a news release Wednesday that the body of 24-year-old Bangaly Fofana, of East Orange, New Jersey, was discovered Monday behind a vacant building. Danielsen says the state Medical Examiners' Office also determined the manner of death was homicide.

