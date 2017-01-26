Professional mermaid brings mythical ...

Professional mermaid brings mythical creature to life

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

It's a pretty typical Thursday morning at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center: kids learning how to swim, triathletes logging laps, grandmothers bopping through water aerobics. And thanks to hundreds of hours of time spent inside the best custom-made swimmable silicone mermaid tails money can buy, these women do about as good a job of bringing the mythical creatures to life as is humanly possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) 20 hr thetruth 2
can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14) Jan 20 Bobby 8
Snitch list (Dec '14) Jan 16 Kaylo 10
Anyone seen him? Jan 14 Anonymous 1
Review: BIT Security (Apr '11) Jan 9 wth 25
Hobos Jan 4 Leeper 1
News Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09) Jan 4 POZAN 140
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,280,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC