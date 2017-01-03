Presidential honors -
The annual meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was held Dec. 4-6 at the Sheraton Four Seasons and Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. Bladen County Farm Bureau President Ray Allen was recognized among his peers at the Presidents' and Agents' Luncheon.
