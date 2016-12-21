Police: Multiple stabbed at Greensboro nightclub
Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Greensboro Police Department responded to a stabbing at the Platinum Cabaret adult club located at 4922 Mary Street. The incident is under investigation.
