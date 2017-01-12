Police: Convicted felon found with stolen gun
On Tuesday just after 1:00 pm, Salisbury police, along with Rowan Sheriff's deputies, made a traffic stop as part of a drug investigation. The driver was Otha Derik Archie, 34. of W. Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, was the driver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|wth
|25
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|9
|Shelly burkhart
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|2
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Dec 29
|jerry
|119
|The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12)
|Dec 24
|george
|143
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC