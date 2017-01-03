North Carolina environmental chief mo...

North Carolina environmental chief moves to block his own removal by new governor

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: ThinkProgress

A top state environmental regulator who has urged Trump to rein in the EPA and has been criticized for his lenient treatment of polluters, stepped down over the holidaysa S-a Sgiving himself a staff position that will be protected under the new North Carolina administration. Donald van der Vaar, former Secretary of the North Carolina State Department of Environmental Quality, will be an environmental program manager, the News and Record reported , a position that enjoys normal employee protections and is not subject to gubernatorial appointment.

