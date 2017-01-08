New storm hits West as South, New Eng...

New storm hits West as South, New England slow to thaw

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WKRN

A winter storm that spread ice and snow from Mississippi to Maine is leaving behind cold so bitter that businesses and schools are closing in the South because the region still hasn't thawed. Four deaths have blamed on the storm, which dropped more than a foot of snow in southern New England, caused a former governor to fall on his icy driveway in Mississippi and could bring the first below-zero weather to parts of North Carolina in more than 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: BIT Security (Apr '11) 5 hr wth 25
Hobos Jan 4 Leeper 1
News Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09) Jan 4 POZAN 140
Snitch list (Dec '14) Dec 31 Yamayne 9
Shelly burkhart Dec 31 Yamayne 2
spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09) Dec 29 jerry 119
The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12) Dec 24 george 143
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,714 • Total comments across all topics: 277,771,978

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC