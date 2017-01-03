Meryl Streep's words incite C-SPAN caller to threaten President-Elect Trump
Meryl Streep's six-minute attack on President-Elect Donald Trump at the Golden Globes incited one C-SPAN caller to actually threaten the incoming president on air. The actress's Sunday-night award speech was the topic of John McArdle's call-in show Monday morning.
