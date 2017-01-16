Matthew Griffin Snags 2017 Crook's Co...

Matthew Griffin Snags 2017 Crook's Corner Book Prize for His Graceful Novel, Hide

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: Independent Weekly

Greensboro native Matthew Griffin has won the fourth-annual Crook's Corner Book Prize for a debut novel set in the South. Griffin, now based in New Orleans, attended the ceremony to accept the honor, which was selected by Tom Franklin, a novelist and writing professor at the University of Mississippi at Oxford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14) 21 hr Bobby 8
Snitch list (Dec '14) Jan 16 Kaylo 10
Anyone seen him? Jan 14 Anonymous 1
Review: BIT Security (Apr '11) Jan 9 wth 25
Hobos Jan 4 Leeper 1
News Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09) Jan 4 POZAN 140
Shelly burkhart Dec 31 Yamayne 2
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,408 • Total comments across all topics: 278,123,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC