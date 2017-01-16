Matthew Griffin Snags 2017 Crook's Corner Book Prize for His Graceful Novel, Hide
Greensboro native Matthew Griffin has won the fourth-annual Crook's Corner Book Prize for a debut novel set in the South. Griffin, now based in New Orleans, attended the ceremony to accept the honor, which was selected by Tom Franklin, a novelist and writing professor at the University of Mississippi at Oxford.
