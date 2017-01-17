Locals join voices with others Updated at
Randolph County residents took part in the Women's March on Washington Saturday as well as the Triad N.C. Women's March, a sister march organized in Greensboro. Many of the reasons they decided to march dovetailed with the mission statement of the official website, womensmarch.com: "We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health and our families - recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country."
