Lance Allega | Under Armour

Lance Allega | Under Armour

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Daily Record

Allega will be responsible for communicating Under Armour's growth strategy, financial performance, operating model, key business metrics and plans for building long-term shareholder value to investors, analysts and other external audiences. He will be based out of Under Armour's global headquarters in Baltimore and will start Jan. 23. Allega joins Under Armour after serving as head of investor relations and strategic accounts for VF Corporation based in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list (Dec '14) Mon Kaylo 10
Anyone seen him? Jan 14 Anonymous 1
Review: BIT Security (Apr '11) Jan 9 wth 25
Hobos Jan 4 Leeper 1
News Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09) Jan 4 POZAN 140
Shelly burkhart Dec 31 Yamayne 2
spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09) Dec 29 jerry 119
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,520 • Total comments across all topics: 277,999,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC