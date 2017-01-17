Lance Allega | Under Armour
Allega will be responsible for communicating Under Armour's growth strategy, financial performance, operating model, key business metrics and plans for building long-term shareholder value to investors, analysts and other external audiences. He will be based out of Under Armour's global headquarters in Baltimore and will start Jan. 23. Allega joins Under Armour after serving as head of investor relations and strategic accounts for VF Corporation based in Greensboro, North Carolina.
