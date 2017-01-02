J.S. Waters named Chatham Signature School
Greensboro, NC - The Piedmont Triad Education Consortium recognized J.S. Waters as a Signature School during their annual Signature Schools Awards Ceremony on Friday, December 9. This was the first time J.S. Waters received this distinction from the organization.
Read more at Chatham Journal.
