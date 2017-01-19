Irby Named Triangle Area Executive at First Citizens Bank
First Citizens Bank has named Jay Irby as its Triangle area executive. Most recently, he served as the bank's Triangle area manager of business banking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14)
|Fri
|Bobby
|8
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 16
|Kaylo
|10
|Anyone seen him?
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|wth
|25
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
|Shelly burkhart
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC