Guilford College students learn sustainable trails GREENSBORO, N.C....

About 50 people gathered at Guilford College on a recent Saturday morning for a four-hour class on how to build sustainable trails that would benefit the area. They put into practice what they learned and worked on a quarter-mile trail to the iconic tulip poplar tree.

