Greensboro police charge jailed man in 2016 shooting death
Greensboro police say a man jailed on larceny-related charges is now accused in connection with a shooting death last August. A statement from the Greensboro Police Department says 29-year-old Ismiles Geraude Williams was served with a first-degree murder warrant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|wth
|25
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|9
|Shelly burkhart
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|2
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Dec 29
|jerry
|119
|The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12)
|Dec 24
|george
|143
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC