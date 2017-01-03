Greensboro pair held in pursuit, I-85 crash
A crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 just west of Alamance County resulted from suspects' attempt to flee law enforcement, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said. The incident began in Randolph County, when a Randleman police officer tried to stop a black 2001 Nissan Altima for having a wanted person in the car, the Sheriff's Office said.
