Greensboro pair held in pursuit, I-85...

Greensboro pair held in pursuit, I-85 crash

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Burlington Times News

A crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 just west of Alamance County resulted from suspects' attempt to flee law enforcement, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said. The incident began in Randolph County, when a Randleman police officer tried to stop a black 2001 Nissan Altima for having a wanted person in the car, the Sheriff's Office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09) 2 hr POZAN 140
Snitch list (Dec '14) Dec 31 Yamayne 9
Shelly burkhart Dec 31 Yamayne 2
spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09) Dec 29 jerry 119
The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12) Dec 24 george 143
News Bruce Springsteen cancels North Carolina concer... (Apr '16) Dec 22 sgibbs 5
Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega... Dec 5 MAGA2016 1
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,719 • Total comments across all topics: 277,604,967

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC