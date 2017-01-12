Golden LEAF Scholarships are available -

Golden LEAF Scholarship awards, valued at $12,000 will be offered to first-time recipients attending a qualifying North Carolina campus for the 2017-18 academic year. The scholarships are funded by a grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation and are administered by the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority.

