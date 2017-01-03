Foundation announces scholarships for counselor education
The NBCC Foundation, an affiliate of the National Board for Certified Counselors, recently selected the recipients of the 2016 Center for Credentialing & Education scholarships, including the Global Career Development Facilitator scholarships, the Board Certified Coach tuition assistance program, the Approved Clinical Supervisor training awards, and the CCE professional development awards. The goals of the scholarships are to increase the number of available counselors providing quality career guidance and facilitation, to increase the number of available Board Certified Coaches and Approved Clinical Supervisors, and to advance the professional identity and development of CCE credential holders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|9
|Shelly burkhart
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|2
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Dec 29
|jerry
|119
|The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12)
|Dec 24
|george
|143
|Bruce Springsteen cancels North Carolina concer... (Apr '16)
|Dec 22
|sgibbs
|5
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC