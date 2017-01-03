Foundation announces scholarships for counselor education

The NBCC Foundation, an affiliate of the National Board for Certified Counselors, recently selected the recipients of the 2016 Center for Credentialing & Education scholarships, including the Global Career Development Facilitator scholarships, the Board Certified Coach tuition assistance program, the Approved Clinical Supervisor training awards, and the CCE professional development awards. The goals of the scholarships are to increase the number of available counselors providing quality career guidance and facilitation, to increase the number of available Board Certified Coaches and Approved Clinical Supervisors, and to advance the professional identity and development of CCE credential holders.

