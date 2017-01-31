February 1, 1865: Robert E. Lee was appointed commander-in-chief of the Confederate forces.
Four black college students began a series of sit-ins at a white-only lunch counter in Woolworth's, Greensboro, N.C. During the Vietnam War , a Viet Cong officer was executed with a pistol shot to the head by Saigon's police chief and the image captured in a famous news photograph. The space shuttle Columbia disintegrated as it tried to reenter the Earth's atmosphere after a sixteen-day mission in space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Infoplease.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 29
|True fook
|11
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Jan 25
|thetruth
|2
|can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14)
|Jan 20
|Bobby
|8
|Anyone seen him?
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|wth
|25
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC