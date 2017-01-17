Ex-Apprentice Slaps Trump With Lawsuit

Ex-Apprentice Slaps Trump With Lawsuit

1 hr ago

Summer Zervos, who accused Trump of groping her in 2007, is suing the President-elect for defamation after he claims they never met at his hotel. With three days to go before his inauguration , Donald Trump is being sued for defamation by a woman who accused him of sexually inappropriate conduct, according to attorney-to-the-stars Gloria Allred , who announced the lawsuit at a press conference this afternoon.

