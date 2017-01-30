Couple globetrotting for 17 years heading home with 4 kids as souvenirs

Herman and Candelaria Zapp never imagined when they set out on a six-month road trip to drive from Argentina to Alaska that they'd arrive back home more than 17 years later. Their journey has taken them to 73 countries, across six different continents, into the homes of 2,500 welcoming strangers, and along the way, the couple has picked up more than just souvenirs.

