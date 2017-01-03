Coble highway to be dedicated

Coble highway to be dedicated

The Howard Coble Highway, a section of Interstate 85 in Guilford County from I-40 to Alamance Church Road, will be dedicated today, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Monday. The ceremony will be at 3 p.m. at Alamance Presbyterian Church, 4000 Presbyterian Road, Greensboro, near Coble's childhood home.

