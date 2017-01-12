Coaches move from sidelines to lunch ...

Coaches move from sidelines to lunch lines

Elon University head men's basketball coach Matt Matheny will fight cancer by making sandwiches from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Subway, 112 Lebanon Ave., Elon. Four Triad head men's basketball coaches are taking part in Subway's Coaches vs. Cancer campaign, which runs through February.

