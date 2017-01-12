Careful Process To Preserve Documents

Since 2008, Rockingham County Clerk of Court Chaz Haywood has sent countless books and documents to Dallas-based Kofile Inc., which specializes in restoration and has an office in Greensboro, N.C. Once the artifacts arrive in Greensboro, they are looked over by trained professionals, who decide the safest way to maintain their content, said John Tinsley, vice president of Caskie Graphics and dealer for Kofile. "It will make it a complete document if they have all the pieces," Tinsley of Lynchburg said.

